Travis Kelce's Impression Of Teammate Patrick Mahomes' Voice Is PERFECT! You've Got To Hear This!

We know Travis Kelce is pivoting hard towards a post-football career in entertainment — and he’s sure got the talent for impressions, so maybe there’s something there!

On Thursday, Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates sat down for a press conference ahead of their first regular season NFL game. ICYMI, Travis and his boys will be playing the Los Angeles Chargers later today in São Paulo, Brazil (!) to kick off their football season. But football wasn’t the only thing on Travis’ mind! Ribbing his QB was, too!

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few years, you know by now that Travis’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a super-raspy and immediately recognizable voice that sounds like Kermit the Frog. So, when journalists at the pre-game presser turned to ask Trav about the game, Kelce couldn’t resist having a little fun!

In an impression of Pat’s croaking voice, Travis said this of the Brazil trip right in front of the signal-caller:

“Ah, man, it was crazy. It was a lot of fun seeing all the fans there.”

Then, after Mahomes laughed and asked him to “chill out,” Travis quipped:

“He had that one coming for telling everybody I didn’t know where Brazil was on the map.”

LOLz!!!

You have got to see (and hear) the moment for yourself:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs)

Srsly, that’s a good impression!!

Thoughts, y’all?! And who ya got in this Chiefs-Chargers game tonight??

