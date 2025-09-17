Travis Kelce Is ALREADY Spilling Taylor Swift Wedding Details!

Got A Tip?

Travis Kelce has a clear vision for his wedding to Taylor Swift — at least when it comes to the party!

During Wednesday’s episode of New Heights, guest Jimmy Fallon congratulated the tight end on his proposal and wondered if he and the singer had determined one very important detail:

“Are you gonna do DJ or band? Are you thinking about all this stuff?”

With no hesitation, the NFL star dished:

“Yeah, I think we’re live music kind of people, you know?”

It makes sense!

But who are they gonna get to play their wedding?! It’s gotta be someone GREAT!

Obviously, Taylor is one of the world’s greatest performers! But her man also loves a good sing-along session. The Tonight Show host recalled Travis’ karaoke and performing talents, asking Jason if he knew his brother was such an entertainer. The former Eagles player replied:

“I’ve seen these [moves] all growing up. He’s always had this in his bag. He’s been a man of entertainment since the beginning. So this is not surprising.”

Hah!

So cool hearing more about the wedding. We know they must be in the super early stages of planning, but still, how fun!

Listen to the full chat (below):

Reactions?

Sep 17, 2025

