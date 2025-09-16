Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's Secret Wedding Details Revealed!

We finally have more deets on Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco‘s wedding!!

As we’ve been following, the engaged couple have been trying to keep their wedding TOP SECRET! We mean, some of the details already leaked before… Per sources at the time, they claimed Selly G and her man are going to have a wedding this fall — outside of award season so all their famous pals can attend! Apparently, after that leaked, the pair were pretty mad. Considering they wouldn’t have time to cancel everything and turn it all around without more details getting leaked, they decided to opt for tighter security.

Another insider claimed at the time that they’ll be having everyone show up at one place only to be driven to a secondary location where the actual ceremony will be held. All their A-list friends will have to meet up and commute to somewhere they don’t even know, per that rumor… Well, this insider is claiming not only that it’s true — they say they know where the initial meetup will be!

Per a source for The US Sun, Selena and Benny have rented out a private estate in Santa Barbara for their nuptials, as well as the El Encanto hotel in the same area for their famous guests to stay at.

The hotel is unavailable to make reservations for the entire last weekend of September, which goes along with that fall time-frame they were aiming for. The gorgeous Spanish-colonial style inn costs $3,500 PER NIGHT btw! So no expenses are being spared for these two.

The insider said of the upcoming festivities:

“All the guests will be picked up and driven to the location without knowing their destination ahead of time. Everyone is so excited despite the mystery, they know it will be an amazing time.”

It does sound super fun! Like a surprise party!

Although nobody has publicly RSVP’d, we can expect to likely see Selena’s bestie Taylor Swift and fiancé Travis Kelce as her plus-one. We aren’t sure where the Hands To Myself singer stands with her (former?) pal Nicola Peltz, though… So we don’t know if she copped an invite! As for some of Benny’s guests, he’s super close friends with Ed Sheeran and celeb chef Matty Matheson, so we can expect them to be there for sure.

What do U think of all the details so far, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

