Tayvoodoo Hits AGAIN! Travis Kelce's Nasty Super Bowl Opponent Dropped From Another Team!

Tayvoodoo strikes again!

C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been cut from ANOTHER team this season! Swifties definitely know his name by now, but if you’re unfamiliar, C.J. used to play for the Eagles, and when they beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl earlier this year, he went viral for a gross post mocking Travis Kelce for dating Taylor Swift. The whole thing resulted in a big feud with Tay’s fans.

Eventually, karma got him good, though, cause during the offseason, he was traded to the Houston Texans, but after just three games, he was let go from the team! The footballer was then signed by the Baltimore Ravens… but not for long!

Related: Taylor Fans Think THIS Gift Was Shade At Travis’ Ex!

On Tuesday, the Ravens released the safety from their team! So that’s the second time this season alone that he’s been dropped! And he didn’t even play in any games for the Ravens! Ouch!

According to the athlete’s agent, Kevin Conner, via ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, the split was “an amicable mutual decision.” The move comes after the team traded for Alohi Gilman — another safety — in a deal with the Chargers last week. The agent explained:

“After the Ravens traded for a safety, we were looking for a clearer path to play.”

The 27-year-old is now hoping another team will take a chance on him. Time will tell! This isn’t a great track record!

Reactions, y’all? Do U believe in Tayvoodoo now?? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Pivot Podcast/YouTube]