'Tayvoodoo!' Taylor Swift Fans React To NFL Star Getting Cut From His Team Months After Nasty Comments About Her & Travis!

If you didn’t believe in Tayvoodoo before, you may now!

When the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl earlier this year, most players just celebrated the fact they got the win. Others decided to engage in trash-talking — which is also a traditional part of the sport if you’re into that. However, one Eagle took it way too far. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson first posted a picture with Travis Kelce, writing in the caption:

“Should’ve stayed w that thick s****”

The implication was that Trav was washed because he’s dating Taylor Swift, a white woman, rather than ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole. Ugh.

He even doubled down on the stance by re-posting (and later deleting) a picture of Kayla in a bikini on IG Stories. So gross and unnecessary. C.J. got called out, with Swifties retaliating by bashing his mom’s restaurant in reviews online — something that also seemed inappropriate to us. But he didn’t stop. The defender continued to taunt Travis and Taylor by stepping out for the hometown victory parade in a shirt that read:

“Swifties Can LIX My Balls.”

His shirt at the parade ???????????? pic.twitter.com/iwlIogOvTp — T ???? (@telizabethhx) February 14, 2025

WTF!

Well, as Swifties know all too well, when someone crosses Taylor, karma inevitably comes back around! And that’s just what seems to have happened for C.J. If you didn’t know, he got traded to the Houston Texans in between seasons. However, after playing only three games for the franchise, the 27-year-old athlete is OUT! Yep, you read that right! The Texans announced the decision on Tuesday, with Coach DeMeco Ryans telling the Houston Chronicle:

“It was my decision to move on. I know what’s best for my team. … Coming from me, the head coach, it was the best for our team. That’s why I made the decision.”

Wow. After just having him for THREE GAMES??? That’s crazy fast. We mean, even if someone has a couple off games, you’d expect them to get a chance to turn it around. Unless… it had to do with his attitude off the field? According to Sports Illustrated, there have been reports there were “locker room concerns” — meaning how well he was getting along with his new teammates? Yeesh.

Well, it’s bad news for CJGJ, but Swifties aren’t hiding the fact they’re happy about the news! Many fans took to a post about the decision on X to celebrate, sharing gifs of the pop star’s track Karma and lyrics to the song! Check out the comments (below):

“Oh tayvooodoo.” “Tayvoodoo is INSANE” “Ha Ha! That’s karma baby!” “karma is a beautiful thing” “Everyone who messed with Taylor ends up getting f**ked eventually. Kanye, Justin, CJG. The trash is taking itself out!]” “Remember when he said- Anyways Karmas a relaxing thought”

As Taylor once said, “You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes!” Oof! C.J. learned the hard way about what happens when you mess with the singer! What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

