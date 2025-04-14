Travis Kelce Comes Out Of Hiding To Practice Football With High School Players

Travis Kelce has emerged from hiding to brush up on his skills!

Ever since the Kansas City Chiefs lost against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl in February, the tight end has dialed his public appearances back… Like, WAYYY back. We barely ever see him or Taylor Swift anymore! He still has his New Heights podcast with brother Jason, but aside from those weekly virtual appearances, he’s been pretty MIA. Until now!

On Sunday, Jazz Lewis, the teenage son of former NFL running back Jamal Lewis, shared a picture with Travis revealing the 35-year-old practiced football with some Chamblee High School players in Georgia! Jazz wrote:

“Got some good work in with Travis Kelce this past week, learned a lot from the Super Bowl legend.”

See (below):

Got some good work in with Travis Kelce this past week, learned a lot from the Super Bowl legend.@NFL @Chiefs @Tony_Villani_ @AndrewSpruill_ pic.twitter.com/QG6yNa8mPU — Jazz Lewis (@Jazzlewis1018) April 13, 2025

Looks like they definitely got some adrenaline-pumping drills in because Travis is DRIPPING in sweat! Ha!

Fellow Chamblee High School student Brayden Doss also shared pics and vids with the pro athlete, writing:

“Got some training in with @tkelce @Jazzlewis1018 thanks for everything @Jamal31Lewis”

Jamal reportedly serves as the director of college recruiting for the high school. NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed also apparently has a teen son at the high school — so it looks like the team is shaping up to have quite a promising future! And Travis is helping shape the next generation of footballers! Sweet!

