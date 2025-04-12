Taylor Swift Fans Upset At Travis Kelce's Podcast For 'Gross', 'Clout-Chasing' Survey!

Swifties have a bone to pick with the New Heights podcast! And no, it is not because we haven’t gotten an episode featuring Taylor Swift yet — though the current issue does involve her!

On Wednesday, Travis and Jason Kelce‘s network Wondery sent out a survey for the show heavily featuring statements about the Kansas City Chiefs player’s romance with the pop star, and that gave fans the ick! But what did it even say? Here’s the deal! One section of the questionnaire asked listeners to pick three reasons from a list of statements about why they listen to the podcast. Simple enough. The explanations included some about the “Kelce family dynamic” and “football-specific commentary and analysis of games” in the episodes.

However, that is not the only reason Wondery gave! They also brought up Taylor several times! One said:

“I was drawn to the prospect of hearing details and clues about Taylor Swift’s life and her relationship with Travis.”

A second one read:

“I like feeling like a part of the community that supports Taylor’s happiness outside of her music.”

Look, we get it! A portion of Travis and Jason’s audience is Taylor Swift fans who started listening to the podcast when the news broke of the tight end’s relationship with her over a year ago! They’re searching for hints of the Evermore singer in the background in each episode or hoping for more insight into their romance, anything! The brothers, no doubt, know this. Wondery certainly does, too! So, we understand why she is in the survey! But at the same time, these kinds of statements aren’t going to squash the comments from those who still believe their relationship is nothing more than a PR stunt! It’ll just make it worse!

Plus, Swifties are a bit upset by it now! They have slammed the survey, saying it is “gross” and even “pathetic clout-chasing” on Travis’ part! Yikes! See the reactions (below):

“wondery+ doing a survey to see if exploiting Travis’ love life would be worth it is disgusting.” “Why are there so many questions about Taylor?” “Take Taylor out of your questionnaires she has nothing to do with any of these” “the questions about Taylor and their relationship is so weird and gross. what’s the goal here? If so many people choose those Wondery will demand Travis to talk about Taylor and their private life? those questions should be removed” “Kinda gross for Wondery to ask so many questions about Taylor and even ask about how likely someone is to continue to listen if Travis were to retire Then ask what we would want to listen to if the guys started a whole new podcast?” “Some of those questions are weird as hell about Travis Taylor I know it’s not you who did the survey it’s wondery but where they necessary” “Using Taylor and Travis’s relationship for marketing like this is not it. especially using the word “easter egg” about their private life.” “Does Travis know you asked about Taylor repeatedly? Gross.”

If this is how the Swifties felt, we wonder what Taylor herself thought! Yeesh! However, other social media users made sure to point out that Travis may not have known about the questions. One person even stated:

“This is a Wondery thing. … Jason and Travis are not creating this survey.”

Well, they may have caught wind of the backlash because the survey has been changed! When you go through the questionnaire now, you won’t find Taylor-related questions anymore!

92%ers, we want to hear from you! Fill out this survey and you’ll have a chance to win a custom jersey from our New Orleans House Party: https://t.co/vk5vbNobf5 NoPurchNec. Ends 4/18/25 11:59:59PM PT. US only. 18+. See rules: https://t.co/91aaovREYV https://t.co/U4AcZBF8p3 — New Heights (@newheightshow) April 9, 2025

It looks like Wondery won’t make the mistake of adding anything about Taylor on a survey again! What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think this was a “gross” and “clout-chasing”questionnaire? Sound OFF in the comments!

