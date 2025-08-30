Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Posts Combative IG Story After Taylor Swift Engagement News!

Kayla Nicole has a fiery message after ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce got engaged to Taylor Swift!

On the same day the couple announced the happy news, the sports journalist posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday of Tracee Ellis Ross talking about the difference between happiness and joy. Kayla made it clear in her own caption that she is choosing joy amid her ex’s massive life update:

“Read about this concept years ago in a book called ‘Choose Joy: Because Happiness Isn’t Enough.’ I aspire! So so good.”

Well, it looks like some of that “joy” went out the window now! On Friday Kayla posted a video to Instagram Stories of her doing an intense workout as Gunna’s track Made for This S**t played in the background. It also came with a very heated, cryptic caption! She wrote:

“The goal? A back that says stop f**king playing with me.”

Whoa! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Kayla’s been open in the past about how her public breakup with Travis was “overwhelming.” Especially once he began dating his now-fiancée, Taylor. The backlash toward her has been very intense at times. And while we don’t know who she is talking about in this post, we cannot help but think this was low-key aimed at the couple and their fans! We can imagine she is getting bombarded with comments about the engagement now! Oof!

