Trevor Noah Says Goodbye To Daily Show Audience With Touching Send-Off In Final Episode

It’s the end of an era.

Trevor Noah hosted the final episode of his run on the Daily Show on Thursday night. And he capped it with a touching farewell to his audience — and to the women who raised him.

Fans from all over tuned in as Noah signed off for the final time. In his last ep, the South African-born star got understandably emotional about the whole thing. Saying goodbye in a segment for his studio audience, Noah said:

“I’m grateful to you. Every single one of you. I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill the audience… And I look at this now and I don’t take it for granted, ever. Every seat that’s ever been filled to watch something that I’m doing, I always appreciate it.”

Then, he went on to direct gratitude towards his viewing audience, too. Even the ones who weren’t watching in support! Noah mentioned:

“Thank you to the people who watch, the people who share the clips. Everyone who’s ever had an opinion. Even the people who hate-watch. We still got the ratings! I’m eternally grateful to you.”

Ha!

The 38-year-old star got particularly emotional next with “a special shout-out to Black women.” Explaining how he is where he is in life because of their influence, he said:

“I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas… and I’m like, ‘Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me and formed me?’ From my mom, my grandma, my aunts.”

And he continued:

“I’ll tell you now, do yourself a favor, if you truly want to know what to do or how to do it, or maybe the best way or the most equitable way, talk to Black women. They are a lot of the reason I am here. I’m grateful to them, and I’m grateful to every single one of you. It’s been an honor.”

Good advice!!

You can watch the final send-off (below):

Noah’s correspondents also delivered their goodbyes.

In a final moment in the Daily Show spotlight, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng, Roy Wood Jr., and Dulcé Sloan showed out. Even Jordan Klepper was on hand!

Watch that (below):

Powerful!

Wishing Trevor and staff all the best after a great run!!

[Image via Comedy Central/YouTube]