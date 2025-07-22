Trisha Paytas Just Named Her Newborn Son AQUAMAN! This is not a joke! Trisha Paytas… Related Posts Mormon Wives' Mikayla Matthews Gives Birth To Baby No. 4! And It Means A New Video Series For Fans! How Pete Davidson Is Feeling About Becoming A Dad So Soon Into Elsie Hewitt Relationship! How Ariana Grande Reacted To Learning Ex Pete Davidson Is Having A Baby! How Pete Davidson’s Mom Amy Feels About Elsie Hewitt Pregnancy Reveal! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jul 22, 2025 15:40pm PDT Share This Categories Baby Blabber Perezitos PerezTV Trisha Paytas YouTube