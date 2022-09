Troye Sivan has gone from twink of pop to sad emo king of pretty pop!

His music lately has been… *chef’s kiss*

could cry just thinkin about you is one of the best songs he’s ever released!

This even has country influences to it!

So different. So special.

Heartbreak never sounded so sweet!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Troye Sivan!