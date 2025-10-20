Trump Dragged For Disgusting AI Video Response To YUGE Peaceful Protest

The President of the United States just responded to massive peaceful protests around the country… with a disgusting AI video.

Over the weekend, concerned Americans gathered in cities around the country to object to Donald Trump’s policies in another round of peaceful No Kings protests. While he may have tried to downplay the demonstrations by telling reporters “I hear very few people are gonna be there,” it’s been widely reported by multiple outlets that roughly 7 MILLION people gathered around the country. Not just cities either, we’ve seen videos from small towns that had their own little simultaneous protests! All in all, we’re talking over 2,700 different locations!

WOW!!

That figure marks the weekend of protests as the LARGEST citizen mobilization against a US President in modern history. And guess what?? There was NO VIOLENCE. Despite the current talking points about liberals as being violent, participants were able to pull off the feat without causing mass destruction, chaos, and bodily harm. In fact, the protests were so peaceful, it’s barely on the news! It’s more proof the vast, vast majority of folks in this country abhor political violence. And anyone saying different is selling you something.

Did Trump respond to the sentiment against him? To the merits of the “No Kings” protest, which was about drawing attention to his attempts to seize extra-presidential power? Did he say he respects the constitutional act of peaceful protest?? NOPE!

On Saturday, The Celebrity Apprentice star took to Truth Social to share an absolutely DISGUSTING AI video of himself in a crown flying a fighter jet with “King Trump” written across it. In the video, he flies the jet over said peaceful protests and dumps literal s**t on the citizens. Yes. He carpet-bombed citizens of the USA with s**t.

The whole thing is set to Kenny Loggins‘ Danger Zone from the movie Top Gun. We WISH we were kidding. Lord, do we wish we were kidding… Watch (below):

Trump posted an AI video of himself wearing a crown and dumping shit from a “King Trump” jet on No Kings protesters. This is where we are as a country. pic.twitter.com/rnzUkJ4C4K — PatriotTakes ???????? (@patriottakes) October 19, 2025

WTF!

Several figures have since taken to X (Twitter) to react. See some of the most notable (below):

President Trump posts an AI video of him dropping feces on American citizens. The White House Press Secretary replies to a reporter “your mom.” The Vice President laughs at jokes made by 20 and 30 year olds about rape, gas chambers, and Hitler. How can anyone stand by this? — Travis Akers ???????? (@travisakers) October 19, 2025

Trump is posting AI videos of himself dropping feces on American cities. Yes. This is the kind of contempt that Trump and his fellow oligarchs have for ordinary Americans. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 20, 2025

We’re in a space where Presidents are posting AI generated poop videos. And VP’s are consigning it with clowns on social media. I remember when public servants had decorum and were polished like JFK. No shade, it’s just all very low brow. Lesson Ima take from this… https://t.co/Y1BEJnub62 — MajToure999 (@MajToure999) October 19, 2025

Btw, I don’t want a president whose response to worldwide protests is posting AI videos of him in a crown dropping poop on people. Even if he’s trolling, it’s immature and if it was your grandpa, you’d take away his phone. He’s that unhinged. — Alex⸆⸉❤️‍???? (@a_eldstdaughter) October 19, 2025

Remarkable to see none of these elected Republicans condemn Trump’s AI video of him dropping poop on me and millions of people protesting against him. They’ll literally defend attacking Americans if it means sucking up to Trump. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 20, 2025

Kenny Loggins slams Donald Trump for using "Danger Zone" in an AI video where Trump drops feces on No Kings protesters. “This is an unauthorized use of my performance. Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied, and I request that my recording on this video is… pic.twitter.com/rO5Ij2RZrG — Variety (@Variety) October 20, 2025

Can a reporter please ask Trump why he posted an AI video of himself dropping poop on me from a fighter jet? That would be great thanks — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 19, 2025

Just to be clear, Americans, this is what Donald Trump thinks of you if you oppose him, protest, or simply ask questions. This is an AI-generated video he posted on Truth Social, depicting him flying a jet and dumping s*** onto protesters. Read that once more. Take your time. pic.twitter.com/dm0YfyZ23x — The Civil Heretic (@ddtmatter) October 19, 2025

If you don't think the No Kings protest deeply wounded the fragile psychological state of Trump, watch this AI video he posted. It has the 25th Amendment written all over it. Yes, Trump's unfit for office — but even more concerning, Trump is likely insane. pic.twitter.com/SRfNvEx0Nz — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) October 19, 2025

