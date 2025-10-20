Got A Tip?

Donald Trump

Trump Dragged For Disgusting AI Video Response To YUGE Peaceful Protest

Trump's Disgusting AI Video Response To HUGE Peaceful Protest

The President of the United States just responded to massive peaceful protests around the country… with a disgusting AI video.

Over the weekend, concerned Americans gathered in cities around the country to object to Donald Trump’s policies in another round of peaceful No Kings protests. While he may have tried to downplay the demonstrations by telling reporters “I hear very few people are gonna be there,” it’s been widely reported by multiple outlets that roughly 7 MILLION people gathered around the country. Not just cities either, we’ve seen videos from small towns that had their own little simultaneous protests! All in all, we’re talking over 2,700 different locations!

WOW!!

That figure marks the weekend of protests as the LARGEST citizen mobilization against a US President in modern history. And guess what?? There was NO VIOLENCE. Despite the current talking points about liberals as being violent, participants were able to pull off the feat without causing mass destruction, chaos, and bodily harm. In fact, the protests were so peaceful, it’s barely on the news! It’s more proof the vast, vast majority of folks in this country abhor political violence. And anyone saying different is selling you something.

Did Trump respond to the sentiment against him? To the merits of the “No Kings” protest, which was about drawing attention to his attempts to seize extra-presidential power? Did he say he respects the constitutional act of peaceful protest?? NOPE!

On Saturday, The Celebrity Apprentice star took to Truth Social to share an absolutely DISGUSTING AI video of himself in a crown flying a fighter jet with “King Trump” written across it. In the video, he flies the jet over said peaceful protests and dumps literal s**t on the citizens. Yes. He carpet-bombed citizens of the USA with s**t.

The whole thing is set to Kenny LogginsDanger Zone from the movie Top Gun. We WISH we were kidding. Lord, do we wish we were kidding… Watch (below):

 

WTF!

Several figures have since taken to X (Twitter) to react. See some of the most notable (below):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

What are YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via MEGA/WENN]

Oct 20, 2025 16:46pm PDT

