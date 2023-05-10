Tucker Carlson Announces He's Bringing His Show Back... On Twitter!

Sure, he doesn’t have Fox News to peddle his white supremacist B.S. on anymore — but it turns out he’s already found a great replacement.

Tucker Carlson announced Tuesday afternoon that after his firing he’s going to bring “a new version” of his show back immediately — only it will air directly on Twitter. He said in a video posted to the social network:

“Starting soon, we’ll be bringing a new version of the show we’ve been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter. Free speech is the main right you have. Without it, you have no others.”

He’s mixing up freedom of speech with freedom of the press, isn’t he? Oh wait, no, because he’s not actually doing news and never was. He’s just doing racist dog whistling (while reportedly saying much more explicitly racist stuff behind the scenes) for a growing number of white supremacist-leaning viewers. You know, stuff the lamestream media just can’t handle! Sigh.

See his announcement video for yourself (below):

Innerestingly, according to Puck News reporter Dylan Byers, Tucker had a non-compete clause in his Fox contract. After he was let go from the network — reportedly due to their fear his private texts would make the network look way too racist — he would have gotten a cool $25 million! For doing nothing! Or, more accurately, for not doing what he’s doing, another version of his Fox News show. He could have done a Westminster Dog Show podcast about why the white dogs should all win, that would have been fine. But he’s choosing to forgo millions to do, as he puts it, “a new version of the show we’ve been doing for the last six and a half years” on a rival… well, not network exactly…

Why Twitter? It’s possible no actual network will have him. It’s more likely, though, that he’s getting a very, very good offer from a like-minded multibillionaire. Under Elon Musk, white supremacists are flourishing on Twitter like never before.

As for the money, well, it looks like Tucker is still going to try to get that $25 mil. His lawyer fired off a letter accusing Fox News of “fraud and breach of contract” just before the announcement. It looks like he’s coming out swinging against his former network. Will it work? Who knows? But he and Twitter are, sad to say, a pretty good fit these days…

What do YOU think of Tucker’s big move??

