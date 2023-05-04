Tucker Carlson's Secret Racist Text That Freaked Out Fox News Has Been Revealed!

We now continue to learn even more about Tucker Carlson‘s disturbing behind-the-scenes behavior at Fox News prior to his abrupt firing late last month.

As we’ve been reporting, the popular Tucker Carlson Tonight host was canned by Fox unexpectedly in late April. No reason was given for his ouster at the time he was booted from his highly-rated nightly show. But in the weeks since the news hit, more information has slowly been leaking out.

For one, as Perezcious readers will recall, we learned days ago that Tucker disparaged his own fans as “post-menopausal” in a series of disturbing comments he made on set. But while that was disrespectful and rude, this new reveal is shocking — and very overtly racist.

According to the New York Times, Tucker made a jaw-droppingly racist comment in a text message to a producer back at the start of 2021. The occasion for the text was the January 6 insurrection on the US Capitol Building. Shocked with having watched the riot on Capitol Hill, Tucker texted a Fox News producer later that month about his reaction to seeing the violence.

Per the Times, Carlson’s message began like this:

“A couple of weeks ago, I was watching video of people fighting on the street in Washington. A group of Trump guys surrounded an Antifa kid and started pounding the living s**t out of him. It was three against one, at least.”

Then, it devolved into an utterly gross and bigoted comment:

“Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously. It’s not how white men fight. Yet suddenly I found myself rooting for the mob against the man, hoping they’d hit him harder, kill him. I really wanted them to hurt the kid. I could taste it.”

OK, first off, wanting anybody to die like that is sickening. There is truly no decency in that sentiment. Just awful. But just as awful is Carlson’s “it’s not how white men fight” comment. What the f**k???

Later in the text message, Tucker appears to have walked back his initial inclination towards violence:

“Then somewhere deep in my brain, an alarm went off: this isn’t good for me. I’m becoming something I don’t want to be.”

And he wrapped the text with an actual bit of self-reflection:

“The Antifa creep is a human being. Much as I despise what he says and does, much as I’m sure I’d hate him personally if I knew him, I shouldn’t gloat over his suffering. I should be bothered by it. I should remember that somewhere somebody probably loves this kid, and would be crushed if he was killed. If I don’t care about those things, if I reduce people to their politics, how am I better than he is?”

So, that’s slightly better. It’s not good. But it’s better than it was, we guess. At least he finally came around to understanding that wishing violence upon others is wrong. (No s**t, dude…) Still, the first half of that text was sickening. And according to the Times, it was so sickening that its existence was reportedly a catalyst for Carlson’s firing last month. Per the paper, when the text was unearthed as part of Dominion Voting Systems‘ massive defamation lawsuit against Fox News, the cable network’s board of directors was dismayed to see it. The text then “played a role” in Tucker being taken off air for good, per the news outlet.

Remember, Fox just recently settled Dominion’s lawsuit and must now pay out a whopping $787.5 million over the cable giant’s mass broadcast of election and voting-related lies. Other lawsuits are in the pipeline now, too — including one from former Tucker Carlson Tonight producer Abby Grossberg, who has accused the ex-TV host of sexism and misconduct.

Meanwhile, notable people are busy reacting to Tucker’s awful text about the US Capitol riots. Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted this about the unearthed message late on Tuesday night:

“What’s not news is the fact that Tucker Carlson is a white nationalist. What is news is the fact that this somehow is surprising to anyone.”

What’s not news is the fact that Tucker Carlson is a white nationalist. What is news is the fact that this somehow is surprising to anyone. https://t.co/sDQCGbKEL5 — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) May 3, 2023

As for Fox, the network has not publicly commented on this text message or much else related to Carlson’s ouster. All they’ve given the world is this very brief statement from last week on his departure:

“We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Yeah…

What do U make of this shocking text reveal, Perezcious readers?

