Mayer Hawthorne!!!!! It made us so happy to see and HEAR him in this new band!

The longtime Perezcious fave is back in Tuxedo, which sounds a lot like fellow Perezcious fave Chromeo.

This is old school soulful disco!

And this makes our ears so happy!

Check out The Tuxedo Way above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Tuxedo!