Sherri Shepherd Spent 8 Days in Jail After Believing The Rapture Was Coming!

Why obey the law if you’re leaving Earth?? Well, that was once Sherri Shepherd’s train of thought… And it landed her in some hot water!

During Wednesday’s episode of her Sherri talk show, the host discussed this week’s Rapture hoax. Do we even call this thing a “hoax”? We don’t know. The belief that all the righteous will disappear has been a staple of Evangelical Christianity for decades. But for those who didn’t hear, TONS of believers were convinced into thinking they’d ascend to Heaven not at some random time but on Tuesday. Specifically Tuesday, September 23. You know, because the internet. This time a pastor told everyone it was September 23, and it went crazy viral on TikTok.

This has actually happened many times before, with pastors declaring they knew the time and their flocks buying in. But you know who wasn’t falling for it? Sherri Shepherd! Because in the past, she did believe it — and it got her into a LOT of trouble! During her monologue, the 58-year-old told her audience:

“I have been through this before. I used to be in a religion that told me that the rapture was coming. They told us to get our house in order. And I said, ‘Why? I’m not going to need a house where I am going. I don’t need those worldly possessions.’”

The talk show host believed it all so much, she called it quits on her responsibilities. Specifically her financial responsibilities:

“I didn’t pay my bills. I didn’t pay my taxes. I did not pay my traffic tickets because why would I pay anything when the world’s about to end? My registration had been expired for two years. I had seriously $10,000 worth of unpaid moving violations.”

Ha! But as the bills continued racking up and as she was summoned to atone in court, she stayed fixated on ascending to Heaven:

“Why would I show up to court when the world is about to end and I’m about to get taken up to heaven? Jesus don’t care about no parking tickets!”

However, when she eventually accepted the Earth was going to keep turning, with her feet planted firmly on it, she had to pay the piper:

“Well, the world never ended. I went to jail. And you can tell I was not expecting to go to jail … I was on my way to perform at the Comedy Store in Hollywood and I didn’t know, so [the police] picked me up.”

She continued:

“I went to jail for 8 days and because I fell for the Rapture, I became a hardened criminal. So thank God we are all still here, the show is still going on.”

HILARIOUS! The really funny thing, of course, is that if everyone who says they believe in this really bought in, the way Sherri did, there would be a lot more Christian criminals running around!

You can hear her talk more about the situation (below):

What were YOUR thoughts on these latest Rapture rumors, Perezcious readers? Did YOU buy into them? Be sure to let us know in the comments down (below)!

