Tyrese Shaved His GF's Vajayjay On Instagram Live, And Twitter CANNOT Handle It!

He did WHAT?!

Yes, you read that headline right. On Sunday, Tyrese Gibson was on his GF Zelie Timothy‘s Instagram Live as she filmed him shaving her lady parts.

It’s not an OnlyFans situation; everything NSFW is kept just offscreen — though the faces the Fast & Furious star makes throughout are pretty freakin’ discomforting.

You can see the whole thing go down (below) thanks to someone who thought it might be worth saving… for some reason:

Inneresting note: Tyrese was live on social media very shortly afterward for a completely different reason. He hosted an Oscars viewing party for his friend Jamie Foxx, who got to celebrate his film Soul winning Best Animated Feature. And you could see Tyrese hanging with the star — wearing the exact same outfit as in the shaving video!

Related: Oscars 2021 — Weirdest & Wildest Moments!

We’re pretty sure it didn’t happen like this — but it totally looks like he just went into the other room during the Documentary Short Subject and Sound Mixing awards to take care of business. Lady business.

Needless to say, folks were NOT impressed with the intimacy of the act — not when it was put on display on social media like that. And especially when Tyrese has been talking such a big game about winning his ex-wife lately, and here he is shaving a 25-year-old’s pubes.

See some of the strongest reactions on Twitter (below):

“So, we’ve reached the “Tyrese shaving his girlfriend’s coochie on Instagram live” part of quarantine. Nice and normal.” “Nah Tyrese really shaved his girls coochie on IG and hosted an Oscar viewing party in the same night and didn’t even have the decency to change his shirt. Nasty with that one. A menace to society.” “Tyrese shaving his girl vagina isn’t the issue. doing it on LIVE is odd ” “Tyrese was just in the Verzuz comments begging for his wife back. Lmao.”

Tyrese's publicist this morning when he sees why he's trending pic.twitter.com/bbFdnSU4cD — Killer Kung Fu Wolf Bish (@IAMVALKYRIE) April 26, 2021

Why hasn’t Tyrese and his associates been banned from IG?!?! We didn’t need to know this on this Sunday….. pic.twitter.com/U1oA0JvfoO — Chelsea. (@charmdiddy) April 26, 2021

I’m never going find out why Tyrese is trending on Twitter again, from now on I’ll just assume it’s none of my business. pic.twitter.com/PBE36Ok9LP — Sean (@distinctxdesign) April 26, 2021

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Zelie Timothy/Instagram.]