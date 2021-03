It’s really criminal that Julian Perretta never blew up. He should have! He’s so talented!

BUT, thankfully he’s still making music. And the French really love him! Taste!

His new release is stripped-back pop and we love to see the evolution!

This is soulful pop done so well!

Check out If I’m Being Honest above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Julian Perretta!