OMG! Usher Headlining The 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show!

And the next Super Bowl Halftime Show performer is… Usher!!!

Apple Music took to Instagram on Sunday to post a video announcing that the 44-year-old singer will take the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11, 2024. And they got a little help from Kim Kardashian to drop the big news! While the intro to his mega-hit Confessions plays in the background, she can be seen calling up Usher and sharing the huge news with him. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

SO EXCITING!!! Usher has since spoken out about the Super Bowl gig, saying to Variety:

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Fans are no doubt freaking out over this news right now, guessing what songs from his catalog of hits he will perform, and wondering if he’ll bring on any guests. Fingers crossed for Lil Jon and Ludacris to join him on stage for Yeah! Perhaps, will.i.am will make an appearance for OMG?! So many possibilities here!

