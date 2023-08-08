Usher Gives His Take On Keke Palmer's Appearance At His Concert!

Usher is weighing in.

Following the absolute social media storm surrounding Keke Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson‘s feud, the OMG singer is telling his story about what he feels went down that night. As we previously reported, the 29-year-old actress was serenaded at Usher’s Las Vegas residency last month wearing a HAWT see-through gown that showed off her booty — and her beau had a problem with that!

He took to X (Twitter) at the time and shared a super sexist comment, writing:

“It’s the outfit tho.. You a mom.”

Yikes…

Because moms aren’t allowed to be sexy anymore, right? Or just YOUR baby momma? Since you own her? Blecch!

Although Keke never straightforwardly responded to her man for his icky reply, she DID clap back in the form of posting some OOTD pics on Instagram, and even a sassy TikTok standing her ground. As she rightfully should! But with fans nicknaming Usher the “domestic terrorist” of Keke and Darius’ relationship — what does the 44-year-old singer have to say about all this?

In a new interview with People over the weekend, the DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love singer said he believes the whole situation is a moment that’s “worth talking about”:

“I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas. And that’s what I hope came out of it. Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song.”

So he thinks it was less the outfit and more… how sexy his performance was? Leave it to a man to make it all about him…

And it seems like after the lovers’s tiff, Usher has been thinking long and hard about the impact his shows have! Because this one certainly caused a lot of chatter online:

“Every night I’m thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I’ll have with whoever I’m choosing to sing to. But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least conversation going and we just keep it light. I don’t see anything negative happening in Las Vegas.”

So, all in all, he didn’t see “anything negative” about the interaction either! It was just a concert and a little fun, after all. No need to down anyone about their sexy ‘fits! That’s good at least!

As far as being the “domestic terrorist” in this situation, though, the Love In This Club artist has embraced the nickname given to him by fans:

“The internet is crazy. You can’t beat the internet.”

LOLz!

What do U think about Usher’s POV, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

