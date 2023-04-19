Tom Sandoval's Mom 'Knew All About' His Affair With Raquel Leviss & Wasn't Cool With It At January Meeting!

He may have been able to fool a lot of people for a long time, but there was no fooling mom!

Earlier this month, we reported how Tom Sandoval took Raquel Leviss home to meet her fam in December. That meeting was turned down at the time, as Leviss got snubbed by the fam-bam. But instead of taking the hint like he probably should have, Tom tried to make things happen again less than a month later. Bro…

Related: Billie Lee And Tom Sandoval Had A Sleepover Of Their Own!?

According to TMZ, the 40-year-old reality TV star brought his 28-year-old then-mistress home to St. Louis this January, just a few weeks after their first trip to the Missouri city. One night, the two Bravo-lebrities were hanging out with some friends at a bar in town when the whole region was rocked with an ice storm warning.

The bar had to close as city officials wanted non-essential personnel off the streets and safe in their homes. So, Tom and Raquel opted to continue their party at his parent’s house. It was there that Raquel first met Tom’s momma Terri Green (pictured with Tom, above, from 2015). Per the news outlet, insiders say Terri already “knew all about” the duo’s sketchy connection even before officially meeting the Vanderpump Rules star. Tom’s mom also apparently “wasn’t cool with their situation,” per the media org. However, she “was cordial” with Leviss during a quick interaction despite not approving of what the choices her son was making. That Midwestern politeness is real, y’all. LOLz!

FWIW, Tom did not introduce Raquel as his girlfriend at the time. Still, the source says “Terri already knew” what was up. Moms always know! Can’t sneak one past mom! The night got even more sus after that, because Tom and Raquel reportedly “ended up in the same room” when it came time to bed down. So if there was any doubt at all before the morning came, there was no question after everyone woke up and saw what the sleeping arrangements had been.

Awkward!! And we all know how things turned out from there…

Related: Tom And Raquel Had Code Names For Each Other To Cover Their Affair?!

Momma drama isn’t the only public problem the TomTom restaurateur has been facing in recent days. Remember, we reported on Tuesday night about Sandy getting spotted at LAX. There, a photog grilled him about Raquel, Ariana Madix, the affair fallout, and the increasingly-strange Miraval fiasco.

All this comes on the heels of Ariana potentially finding love at Coachella this past weekend. But while her desert dalliance may not end up being what it first seemed, it’s clear she is moving forward and having fun in the fast lane. As she should!

Tom and Raquel, meanwhile, are suffering through these resurfaced old stories and insider reveals that keep coming out one after the next after the next like a leaky faucet.

Drip, drip, drip…

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Raquel Leviss/Instagram/Tom Sandoval/Instagram]