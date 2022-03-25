Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Separated Nearly A Month Before Their Public Announcement -- New Divorce Details!

New details about Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz‘s divorce have been revealed…

According to divorce documents filed by Maloney in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday and obtained by E! News, the 35-year-old television personality interestingly listed their date of separation as February 12 – almost a month before the Vanderpump Rules stars announced the end of their marriage.

As fans may know, speculation about their split began earlier this month after Katie was spotted without her wedding ring in several social media snaps. Less than a week after the rumors erupted, she and Tom took to Instagram to confirm their breakup in separate and lengthy posts. For her part, Katie expressed:

“I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it’s important that I’m open about my life with you. After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship.”

She later opened up on her You’re Gonna Love Me podcast that while she loved “being with him,” she was “just not fulfilled” with the relationship at the end of the day. Meanwhile, the 39-year-old reality star penned a heartfelt message, saying:

“I’m not quite ready to use the ‘D’ word bc it’s too painful. Yes my heart aches but I’ll be ok. As sad as I am, still happy to say there’s no anger or bitterness… I don’t think we were ever a model couple. Maybe we are model divorcées.”

So what was the hold up in announcing?

In the court docs, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup. As for what Katie seeks from the divorce, the Bravolebrity requested no spousal support for either party. She also noted that they have not decided how to divide their property and assets acquired during their three years of marriage.

It looks like they are going to try and end this chapter in their lives as amicably as possible! Granted, Katie suggested as much in the recent episode of her podcast, expressing at the time:

“We do still live together in our house, and we’re just trying to navigate these steps together and really work on becoming friends in that sense, and obviously we have the same friends and trying to hang out in a group together going through this and not making it awkward for anyone and not make anyone choose sides – that’s been important to us.”

Following their official breakup, the twosome even spent some time together and dined at Mister O’s in Studio City, California. Katie then re-shared a picture posted by the TomTom restaurateur of her drinking a cocktail, writing:

“It’s all good.”

Here is hoping it remains that way as their divorce moves forward!

