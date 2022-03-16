Vanderpump Rules Cast Rallies Around Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney After They Call Off 12-Year Relationship!

Vanderpump Rules couples are falling like dominoes!

Following in the footsteps of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, as well as Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney have officially called it quits after 12 years together. The former couple, who tied the knot in 2016 and then again (officially) in 2019, shared the news with followers on Instagram on Tuesday, confirming fan speculation that hit the internet days earlier.

Shortly after sources confirmed the split, Katie shared an emotional update on her love life, writing on the ‘gram:

“I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it’s important that I’m open about my life with you. After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness. Thank you all for the kind words and support.”

Similarly, Tom shared on his page:

“Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f**kin canned Instagram caption. What picture am I supposed to use? Is there a go-to break up font?”

He then went on to address the rumors, suggesting that Katie was the one to call things off because she wasn’t “happy,” adding:

“As sad as I am, still happy to say there’s no anger or bitterness. Zero. Still so much love for @musickillskate. And your family.”

Ch-ch-check out both of their posts (below).

The one silver lining to having so many co-stars fresh into breakups means Tom and Katie have a lot of support headed their way!

Take a look at some of the most touching Vanderpump Rules reactions, beginning with those shared with Katie:

Beau Clark: “ ” Stassi Schroeder: “I love you” Ariana Madix: “I love you” Raquel Leviss: “Sending love Katie” Scheana Shay: “♥️♥️♥️”

Others took to Tom’s comment section to add:

Kristen Doute: “love you both forever.” James Kennedy: “I love you mate” Raquel Leviss: “Sending love Schwartzy ” Stassi Schroeder: “Love you both so much.” Ariana Madix: “Love you both so much”

It’s so sweet to see their friends rally around both of them in this tough split! We hope things remain amicable as these two navigate the next chapter of their lives.

Thoughts?

