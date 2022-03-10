Vanderpump Rules Fans Think Katie Maloney Secretly Split From Husband Tom Schwartz! See The Evidence!

Trouble in paradise for another Vanderpump Rules couple?!

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, who have been married since 2016, have been sparking some major breakup rumors! Fans have picked up on some hints Katie has seemingly dropped on social media over the past couple of months — but is it much ado about nothing?

The speculation all started back in late February when the 35-year-old reality star shared a cryptic quote on Instagram Stories from Kim Kardashian that read:

“In the last two years, I decided I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

The Bravolebrity seemed to agree with Kim as she added on the quote a simple “amen,” which immediately led fans to wonder if she was signaling about a possible divorce from Schwartz! In fact, people hopped onto Reddit at the time to discuss whether there was trouble between the pair, musing hopefully:

“I would love to live in a world where Katie dumps Schwartz and thrives.” “I don’t like Katie at all but I one hundred percent support her dumping Schwartz.” “Katie PLEASE LEAVE HIM!!” “Omg omg omggg IS SHE GONNA DO IT?!?” “Imagine 3 of the girls recently single after years with questionable men.”

However, others pointed out that Maloney may have been only showing support for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s messy situation with her ex-husband Kanye West:

“Think yall are reading too much into this. She’s showing her support and agreement for Kim’s situation, even more so since she isn’t stooping to Kanye levels and is doing what makes her happy. Unless Katie openly shares any change to her marital status with the world, it’s really s**tty to be saying ‘OMG KATIE LEAVE HIM OMG YOUD BE SO MUCH BETTER OFF W/O HIM OMFGGGGG.’” “She ain’t going nowhere. She just ‘supporting’ Kim . Wish there were more to it but I doubt it.”

But her followers have since found more evidence Katie has possibly split from Schwartz — and it could be a pretty big clue! VPR fans pointed out that Maloney has been noticeably ringless in several Instagram posts as of late. Yikes! And of course, people rushed to Reddit again on Tuesday to share a screenshot from a since-deleted IG Story from Maloney, which showed her left hand without the wedding ring. You can see it HERE. This led to some in the thread to agree that things were really over between her and Schwartz, writing:

“Maybe they’re doing a trial separation right now to see if they want to stay together for real or not.” “I know they were seen together over the weekend, but has anyone else considered that Katie and Tom could be getting a divorce and they are trying to stay close friends?? Now that would be a storyline.”

Still, other users are skeptical and could not help but question whether the duo is just pretending they’re having issues in order to create a storyline for the upcoming season of VPR:

“She was at TomTom with Schwartz over the weekend. They are together, just trying to make a storyline for season 10.”

Though one response to that kept the “hope” alive:

“An even better storyline for season 10 would be them divorcing.”

Yeesh!

Meanwhile, multiple people pointed out the possibility that Maloney simply doesn’t wear her rings all of the time:

“Y’all are reading into this too much lol. Katie doesn’t wear her wedding rings ALL the time – in fact, she got a newer (pretty ugly) ring for her Vegas wedding to Schwartz that I’ve NEVER seen her wear.” “I mean it doesn’t mean anything until she says something about it. She could have just felt like not wearing it.”

Makes a lot of sense!

As viewers know, Maloney and Schwartz had their fair share of ups and downs during their 10-year relationship, especially when accusations of his past cheating came out. However, they managed to get past that huge hurdle since then and have stuck it out together!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you think they are getting a divorce? Or do you believe they are trying to start up a plotline for the next season of Vanderpump Rules? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

