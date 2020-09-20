Vanessa Bryant’s Mom Accuses Her Of Kicking Her Out After Kobe Bryant’s Death & More In Shocking New Tell-All Interview

Vanessa Bryant‘s mom is speaking out for the first time about the pair’s strained relationship, which she claims went south immediately following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant.

In a shocking new interview set to air Monday on Univision, Sofia Laine alleges the 38-year-old grieving widow was anything but kind to her after losing the NBA star and daughter Gianna Bryant in that fatal helicopter crash on January 26 — and now she’s speaking out to let everyone know her truth. Wow.

A promo for the televised sit-down, which was conducted completely in Spanish, has already begun making the rounds on social media and we have to say, we did not see this coming for the Bryant family. As far as anyone knew, Vanessa has been leaning on close friends and relatives while trying to navigate this chapter of life without her husband and their 13-year-old daughter and presumably, her mom was part of that support system, too.

Speaking to correspondent David Valadez, Sofia said that Kobe’s body has been laid to rest in a private ceremony, but then she switched gears and shed tears explaining why things are on the rocks with the mourning momma. She said that Vanessa not only told her to vacate the house she lives in, but she also demanded that she return her car, as well. Laine was clearly hurt and blindsided by the request, but apparently, she’s seeking retribution by… speaking to the press?!

At this point, it’s unclear why things allegedly turned out this way, though it’s highly likely this had to do with money given that Sofia said the late professional basketball player took care of her financially. But are they on the same page about how Vanessa is choosing to grieve, or the pending lawsuit she has against Island Express, the helicopter company involved in Kobe’s passing? It sounds like we’ll find out about that and more messy family drama when the tell-all airs on September 21.

Unfortunately, tragedy can sometimes bring out the worst in people and this just might be the case here. We’re not assigning blame or choosing sides because we’ve barely have one side of the story yet. However, it’s hard to imagine that Vanessa would forcefully kick her own mother out during one of the most difficult and painful periods of her life like that.

Even the way Sofia has decided to air this disagreement out in public feels very familiar to how things played out with Meghan Markle and her father Thomas Markle after the Duchess first embarked on her Royal journey. This is quite honestly very sad to hear and we hope these women are eventually able to work this one out privately, if not for the sake of Vanessa and her kids who’ve already been through enough pain this year to last a lifetime.

