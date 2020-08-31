Kobe Bryant Fans Outraged At MTV For Snubbing Him During VMAs In Memoriam Segment

Many recently deceased stars were honored during the “In Memoriam” segment at the 2020 MTV VMAs, but fans were outraged to discover the late great Kobe Bryant was not one of them.

On Sunday, the award show paid tribute to several stars who lost their lives over the past year. Travis Barker introduced the segment, which mostly focused on honoring late musicians, though Glee alum Naya Rivera and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman were also included — which caused fans to question why the NBA legend’s life wasn’t celebrated as well.

Fans fumed on Twitter:

“Who at the #VMAs forgot to include Kobe Bryant in the In Memoriam section?!? You added Naya and Chadwick, you weren’t sticking to just music.” “don’t tell me the vmas just stood kobe up like that” “@vmas you guys are f**king trash for leaving out Kobe and his daughter. Have respect for EVERYONE thats passed. #clowns” “UHHHH #VMAs WHERE TF WAS KOBE BRYANT?!!!!!” “Can’t believe Kobe Bryant was missing from the memoriam segment at the VMAs! WHAT?!”

Some fans were so irate, they called to boycott next year’s ceremony:

“What were you thinking @MTV to be so clueless & disrespectful to leave out #kobebryant #BlackMamba from the “In Memoriam” segment @vmas ? Just a sad and careless. #BoycottVMAs” “How DARE you guys Not pay tribute to KOBE BRYANT!!!! He is an Academy Award winner and Legend!!! And you choose to leave him out of your 2020 tribute! #BoycottVMAs #VMAs”

As you know, the basketball icon died in a tragic helicopter accident alongside his daughter Gianna Bryant back in January. His death took place shortly before the 2020 Grammys, where he was honored for his contributions to the entertainment industry.

Host Alicia Keys said at the time:

“Here we are together on music’s biggest night celebrating the artists that do it best, but to be honest with you, we’re all feeling crazy sadness right now because earlier today, Los Angeles, America, and the whole wide world lost a hero. And we’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built (the Staples Center). Right now Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all those that have been tragically lost today are in our spirit, they’re in our hearts, they’re in our prayers. They’re in this building, and I would like to ask everybody to take a moment and just hold them inside of you, hold them inside of you, and share our strength and our support with their families. We never imagined in a million years we’d have to start the show like this. Never never never never never never. So we wanted to do something that could describe a tiny bit of how we all feel right now.”

