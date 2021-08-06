Vanessa Bryant Reaches Confidential Settlement With Her Mom Over Alleged Fraud

Vanessa Bryant is moving forward and trying to put an ugly legal battle behind her after settling things out of court.

Kobe Bryant‘s widow had infamously been involved in a nasty legal tiff with her own mother, Sofia Urbieta, who alleged that the NBA star had told her prior to his untimely death that he’d take care of her financially for the rest of her life.

But after Kobe’s death in January 2020, Sofia claimed that her own daughter kicked her out of the home she’d been living in, took back the car she’d been driving, and financially cut her off completely — hence the legal maneuvering, which began when the miffed momma filed a lawsuit in December of last year.

Well now, per court documents obtained first by Radar Online, that whole drama appears to be done and gone. Vanessa’s lawyers have informed the court that they wish to dismiss all claims against Sofia after the two sides apparently worked out a deal on their own.

The settlement is confidential, and so the details of the deal are not to be made public. No word then on what financial numbers traded hands, or anything like that. But the settlement will hopefully allow both parties to move on with their lives now and get past this difficult time under the legal and media microscope.

Perezcious readers will recall the central issue of the lawsuit had been Sofia’s claim that she took care of her grandchildren for years, helping Vanessa and Kobe with the child care and taking responsibilities off their plate to aid their busy lives. At first, the 39-year-old widow was taken aback by what her legal team called “a frivolous, disgraceful, and unimaginably hurtful… extortion attempt” on behalf of her mother.

But Sofia’s allegations appeared to run aground when Vanessa’s legal team produced damning evidence showing how the spurned mother’s claims in this lawsuit ran counter to what she previously claimed in court during a fight for spousal support payments following her divorce from hew now-ex-husband.

During that prior court battle, Sofia filed official court docs stating Vanessa and Kobe were “not financially supporting” her at the time, nor did she live with them or in a home owned by them. So when Gigi Bryant‘s momma produced those same docs this time around, Sofia’s court case suddenly appeared to take a turn for the worst.

Regardless, it’s all over now with the settlement and all that.

Probably best at this point if everybody involved just tried to get on with their lives…

