Vanessa Bryant Surprises Kobe's Sister With A NEW TESLA! LOOK!

Vanessa Bryant has been leaning on family quite a bit in the last year and a half — and for very good reason — and now, it’s time to give back and show her love!

To do just that, the 38-year-old widow of basketball superstar Kobe Bryant surprised the NBA legend’s sister Sharia Washington with a brand new car on Thursday.

And it wasn’t just any car, either. It was a brand new Tesla! Impressed by how she rolls, or what, Elon Musk?!

In a post published on her Instagram page on Thursday afternoon, Natalia Bryant‘s mother shared a video clip of Sharia being completely overcome with shock when she learns the Tesla is for her, as well as an “after” pic showing the two women happy as can be posing in front of the car.

Vanessa wrote in the caption (below):

“Surprise @shariawash. We love you!!! Tesla Tunnel, here she comes!! Vegas to Cali!”

Amazing! And with the red bow on the hood and all — Vanessa clearly thought of everything!

Surprised AF, Sharia shared the same pic in her on IG post celebrating the event, adding her own caption conveying how unexpected the whole thing was for her:

“OMG! So this happened today! Thank you so much V! I’m still speechless! This is absolutely amazing. Love you!! #surprised #tesla #love”

Sharia later shared another snap of the pair’s pic on her Instagram Stories and again reflected that she was “so overwhelmed” by the gift. Um, yeah! We would be, too!

In a second IG post to her account, Bianka Bryant‘s momma referenced the lyrics from Saweetie and Doja Cat‘s hit song Best Friend with a video clip asking (below):

“Is that my bestie in a Tessie?”

Here’s that, and more great shots of Sharia’s shocked face (below):

What a day! What a car! And so much love to go around!

It’s heartwarming to see Vanessa continue to lean on and draw support from her loved ones — including Kobe’s family members, like Sharia — while the widow and mother continues to mourn last January’s tragic loss of life.

We’re encouraged by seeing updates like this in Vanessa’s life! Nothing will bring Kobe and Gianna back, but having family members to lean on and love on through it all is a significant and meaningful development, for sure!

