Vanessa Bryant Shares Touching Valentine’s Day Tribute To Kobe: 'Forever & Always'

Vanessa Bryant remembered her late love on Valentine’s Day.

Although Kobe Bryant may not physically be here anymore, Vanessa’s love remains undying. In a Tuesday Instagram post, the 40-year-old shared a Valentine’s Day tribute in honor of the basketball legend, showing everyone that three years really has passed in the blink of an eye.

Related: Vanessa Was Awarded How Much In The Helicopter Crash Photo Trial??

The mother of four shared a throwback image of the two of them, with the caption:

“Happy Valentine’s Day Boo-Boo @kobebryant Forever & Always.”

The sweet tribute also included an IG Reel, first posted by a Kobe fan account, which features audio of the iconic athlete talking about love, accompanied by a photo montage of the couple throughout the years:

“I think I would describe love as happiness. I think I’d describe it as a beautiful journey. It has its ups and downs, whether it’s in a marriage, whether it’s in a career. Things are never perfect, but through love, you continue to persevere. You move through them. And through that storm, a beautiful sun emerges, right? And then inevitably, another storm comes, and guess what? You ride that one out too. So I think love is a certain determination. A persistence to go through the good times and the bad times with someone or something that you truly love.”

We’re not crying, you are! See the full video HERE!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down (below)!

[Images via Kobe Bryant/Instagram & ESPN/YouTube]