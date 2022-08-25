Vanessa Bryant Awarded $16M In Lawsuit Over Kobe & Gianna Bryant Helicopter Crash Photos

Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit against Los Angeles County is finally over.

As you know, the 40-year-old widower of Kobe Bryant sued for emotional distress after eight LA County Sheriff’s deputies took gruesome photos of her husband and daughter Gianna Bryant‘s remains with their phones while at the scene of the 2020 helicopter crash. Not only did they take the pictures from the accident that took nine people’s lives, but they also shared them. So awful…

Vanessa, who previously outed the police who captured the pics from the deadly crash, took the stand in court last week, saying that she experiences panic attacks and anxiety “to this day” over the fear of them being leaked. However, attorneys for the county fired back that since the pics never surfaced online and they have since been deleted from the officer’s phones, there is no reason for concern over them potentially being released.

Now, after nearly two weeks of testimonies from first responders and Vanessa, TMZ reported that she won her case late Wednesday afternoon. The ten jurors awarded the momma $16 million while her co-plaintiff Chris Chester, who lost his wife Sarah and daughter Payton in the accident, was given $15 million. His attorney, Jerry Jackson, told the outlet that he is “grateful to a jury and judge that gave us a fair trial.” Meanwhile, Vanessa reportedly broke down in tears once the verdict against both the LA County Sheriff’s Department and the LA County Fire Department was read.

She also took to Instagram later to react to the decision, writing:

“All for you! I love you! JUSTICE for Kobe and Gigi! #Betonyourself #MambaDay 8•24•22 #MambaMentality”

