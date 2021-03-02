Vanessa Hudgens' MLB Star Boyfriend Speaks About Their Relationship For The First Time: 'I Love Her'

Vanessa Hudgens had better pack her bags and get ready to watch some baseball down in the springtime sun in Bradenton, Florida, because her man is more than ready for her to visit!

The High School Musical star’s boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Cole Tucker, just started spring training with his teammates at the club’s complex down in the Sunshine State, but he’s already looking forward to seeing his new love interest!

Related: Vanessa SLAMMED On Twitter For Mid-Pandemic Travel Through Scotland!

Local Pittsburgh news affiliate KDKA 2 CBS caught up with Tucker this past weekend down in Bradenton, the day spring training games kicked off for the Pirates with a tilt against the Baltimore Orioles in nearby Sarasota. And while the Arizona native is busy at spring training preparing for the coming summer season, he’s also keen on praising his lovely new girlfriend, too!

Speaking about his romance with the holiday movie mainstay, Tucker tried to downplay it a bit — though he did admit she would certainly be visiting throughout the spring, and the rest of the season!

For one, it’s safe to say he hit a home run getting together with Hudgens, and he didn’t hesitate to say it (below):

“I’ve got a girlfriend and she’s cool. She’s awesome. I love her.”

Awww! That’s cute!

But as “cool” and “awesome” as she may be, Tucker is clearly a little bit embarrassed to be the center of attention like this, too!

When asked about when the 32-year-old star might come see him on the baseball diamond, the former first round draft pick trie to play it cool, and admitted he wanted her visit to be the same as all his other teammates.

Tucker said:

“I don’t want to be treated any differently than [Pirates pitcher] Mitch [Keller] having his wife come down, or [third baseman] Ke’Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down. She’s great. She’ll be around, you’ll see her, but I don’t know [when].”

Awww! OK, so, it’s kind of cute that he doesn’t want to be treated differently because of his celebrity girlfriend. But regardless of what the 24-year-old ballplayer wants, it is different!!

With all due respect to Mitch Keller’s wife, who we are sure is just lovely, she didn’t star opposite Zac Efron and Ashley Tisdale in the most iconic teen musical media franchise EVER! Just saying! LOLz!!!

Related: Vanessa’s Super-Sexy Bikini Video Is A Next-Level Thirst Trap! LOOK!

Jokes aside, it’s wonderful to see Hudgens and her man settle into their life together. This summer should be a big test for them, with Cole traveling all over the country to play out his grueling six-month marathon of a schedule. Clearly, the career .215 hitter is going to need a lot of support from his better half, and it sounds like she’ll be there through thick and thin!

Love it!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Are U putting any Pirates games on your schedule this summer — you know, in the hopes that Vanessa may just be in attendance too?!

Sound OFF about everything down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram]