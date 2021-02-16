Vanessa Hudgens makes things Instagram official with MLB star Cole Tucker!

Now batting, Vanessa Hudgens…

The 31-year-old Princess Switch: Switched Again star has stepped up to the plate, so to speak, and we couldn’t be happier for her! The actress and MLB star Cole Tucker are officially an item after going Instagram official on Valentine’s Day. Awww!

Both Hudgens and Tucker, a 24-year-old shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates, posted over-the-top romantic photos of each other to their IG accounts to celebrate V-Day. It’s a cute look, for sure!

Ch-ch-check out Vanessa’s big step to define their relationship (below), and notice her super-cute caption for it, too:

Awww! You love to see it!

Tucker followed up with his own post celebrating the pair, as well:

Happy Valentine’s Day, indeed! You’re a lucky man, Cole…

BTW, Tucker’s Pirates are supposed to report to Bradenton, Florida for Spring Training on Monday, February 22. Clearly these two wanted to lock things up before the season gets crazy! But it also begs the question: is Vanessa ready to be a baseball GF?? Get ready for a lot of sun, a lot of sunscreen, and a lot of games, girl. LOLz!!!

Seriously, tho, congrats to the happy couple!

[Image via Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram]