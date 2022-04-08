Love Is Blind's Vanessa Lachey Opens Up About How Nick’s Messy Divorce From Jessica Simpson Affected Their Relationship

Vanessa Lachey cannot deny that Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson’s divorce was absolutely a dark cloud hanging over the early years of their relationship!

On a episode of the Netflix reality dating series The Ultimatum, the 41-year-old host opened up to the contestants about how difficult her own relationship had been. Well, the beginning anyway, all thanks to Nick and Jessica’s very public split.

Related: Love Is Blind Star Shake SLAMMED ‘Sad’ Nick Lachey Again With Jessica Simpson Throwback!

She revealed:

“He was literally in a very public marriage and a very public divorce, and I had to go through all that s**t very publicly and it was very hard for us.”

Although Vanessa and Nick had a rocky start to their romance due to his messy divorce, she revealed that the drama actually brought them even closer together:

“It wasn’t until the moment that he was like, ‘I’m gonna let it go,’ and I said, ‘I’m gonna let it go,’ and we truly committed to each other. We literally fell deeper and harder than we ever could.”

Wow! That story is particularly relevant to the Ultimatum: Marry or Move On cast. The next show Vanessa and the 98 Degrees singer have started hosting together after the success of Love Is Blind features couples where one is ready for the next step and the other has cold feet. Hearing about Nick finally deciding to let go of Jessica seems like some real life inspo!

Nick agreed with his wife’s recollection of events, adding:

“I think we got perspective.”

As you may recall, before the Charmed alum fell in love with Vanessa, he and Jessica were the MTV power couple. Heck, they even had their own reality show when that was still novel! However, the Newlyweds stars’ romance came crumbling down, and they announced their divorce in November 2005 after three years of marriage. Although Nick and Vanessa chatted with each other over the years, the two did not reconnect again until early 2006 when she starred in his music video for What’s Left of Me.

The TRL alum later told Tamron Hall in a February 2020 interview that they talked “for hours a day” before the project, so when it was time to see Nick in person for the video shoot, she had been completely nervous. She recalled:

“I get there and we have this emotional connection, and this is the first time we’re gonna physically see each other after the butterflies. And they say, ‘Uh, Miss Minnillo’ – ’cause my maiden name is Vanessa Minnillo – ‘Mr. Lachey has picked out your wardrobe. It’s over there in the back.’”

Although the couple broke up in 2009, they later rekindled their romance and tied the knot in July 2011. They’ve been happily ever after ever since, going on to parent three children together: 9-year-old son Camden, 7-year-old daughter Brooklyn, and 5-year-old son Phoenix.

Things work out the way they are meant to sometimes! Reactions to Vanessa’s confession, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Netflix/YouTube, Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]