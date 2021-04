VÉRITÉ is too good for the masses! She’s not making flashy music. She’s not dumbing down her art or giving us junk. This is very mature pop. So tasteful. So good – literally!

good for it is pop but also indie, alternative and totally cool.

Please stop sleeping on VÉRITÉ, if you know what’s good for it!

Check it out above!

