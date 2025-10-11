Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Alyssa Milano Getting Her Breast Implants Removed! She Says... Kylie Jenner Is A Busty Barbie Girl! AGH! Lisa Rinna Reveals Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin Got Sepsis From A Nipple Piercing! Courtney Stodden Goes Topless While Sharing 'Heavy' Truth Of Sobriety Jamie Lee Curtis Goes Viral For VERY REVEALING Outfit In Disney TikTok -- These Fans Are So Thirsty! Halle Berry Accidentally (???) Bares Breasts In Selfie Slip-Up! Why 'Love Island Face' Is Creeping Out Older Viewers -- Experts Explain!  Woman's Breasts Grow ENORMOUS Within Months Due To Incredibly Rare Condition! Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Boobs After Plastic Surgery Confession! Megyn Kelly Is Being So Weird About Sydney Sweeney’s Boobs! Kylie Jenner Breast Implants Are TOO BIG, Says Plastic Surgeon! Here's Why… Allison Holker Flaunts HUGE Breast Implants In Pics With New CEO Boyfriend! Look!

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Reveals Why She Removed Her Breast Implants! 

Victoria Beckham Reveals Why She Removed Her Breast Implants!

Victoria Beckham is so glad she got rid of this one thing in her life — her breast implants!

In an interview with The Sun on Friday amid the release of her self-titled docuseries, Posh Spice opened up about her decision to ditch her implants years ago. For those who don’t know, Victoria underwent a boob job back in 1999, reportedly increasing her breast size from a 34A to a 34D. Wow. The singer explained to the outlet that she got her chest done because she was trying to search for her identity after being in the Spice Girls for so long and getting into a high-profile relationship with footballer hubby David Beckham:

“I mean, yes, I was a Wag. And a proud one. I think that I’ve spent such a long time after the Spice Girls searching for my purpose and I didn’t know what it was, so I suppose that’s why I dressed in that way. There were a lot of hair extensions, tight tops and fake tan, although, I still do fake tan. I’m not going to lie, it was probably to get attention, because I was searching for my identity.”

Related: Victoria Beckham Says Hubby David ‘Guilted’ Her Into Spice Girls Reunion!

However, Victoria eventually decided to get them removed. The fashion designer joked that her implants are possibly “bobbing around in the Mediterranean sea” these days. LOLz! As for why she underwent breast implant removal, she credits fellow designer Roland Mouret for pushing her to embrace a more natural look at the start of her fashion career, saying:

“I don’t know where those boobs went, but they went. It was definitely working with Roland that did it. He’s so great and I wouldn’t have a career if it wasn’t for him.”

And she ultimately felt it was the right decision for her career as she wanted “to be taken more seriously” in the industry:

“It came from a need to be taken more seriously and me not knowing who I was. And so I think it was Roland that encouraged me to just be me — not feel I had to be that person. To just tone it down. And I think the nice thing about it is, then, I could just show myself through my collections.”

Good for Victoria!

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Steve Spiller, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 11, 2025 13:30pm PDT

Share This