Victoria Beckham Blames Her Icy Reputation On Hubby David's Red Carpet Habit! Y'all Buying This?!

Victoria Beckham is addressing her moody reputation!

For many years, Posh Spice has been known for looking downright “miserable” and cold when she steps out in public! She can’t even fake a smile for the cameras at times! Instead, we often get her stone-faced expressions on the red carpet. But according to Victoria, it is not her fault that she comes across that way! She fully blames her hubby, David Beckham! Huh??? How?! Here’s the deal…

In her Netflix documentary Victoria Beckham, which dropped on Thursday, the 51-year-old fashion designer said she knew people thought she was an “ice queen” and “miserable cow” who “never smiled” when she rose to fame with the Spice Girls and later became a power couple with the soccer icon. However, Victoria swears she smiles! She added:

“Don’t be shocked.”

Our jaw is already on the floor! Ha! We just don’t get to see it, though! Why? The singer went on to explain:

“Here’s a fact. I’ve looked miserable for all these years because when we stand on the red carpet, this guy (David Beckham) has always gone on the left. Now I didn’t realize that when I smile – which I do – I smile from the left. Because if I smile from the right, I look unwell.”

Instead, she is “smiling on the inside but no one ever sees it,” which is “why I look so moody.”

Hold up! David always stands on her right, camera left — and so we’re seeing her left? And because of that she can’t risk smiling because it looks crazy? Are we hearing her right? That’s her explanation?!

Is she serious? Are you guys buying this?

Photographers take pictures from different angles all the time, so why not grin and trust they’ll use the good pics? This feels wildly self-conscious…

Plus, it’s not like David is totally blocking Victoria every time they step out together! See a few of their red carpet snaps over the years (below):

And what about the other times, like solo red carpet moments, when Victoria didn’t come across as the warmest person? Hmm. We don’t know! David may need to step up and call out Victoria again! “Be honest”! LOLz!

What do YOU think about her explanation, Perezcious readers? Do you buy it? Tell us in the comments (below)!

