Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Reveals Hubby David 'Guilted' Her Into Finally Agreeing To Spice Girls Reunion

Victoria Beckham Reveals Hubby David ‘Guilted’ Her Into Finally Agreeing To Spice Girls Reunion

Victoria Beckham might never have agreed to the Spice Girls reunion if it weren’t for her hubby!

As we’re sure you know, the iconic girl group went on a reunion tour back in 2008 — but Posh Spice almost wasn’t a part of it! In her new Netflix docuseries Victoria Beckham, the pop star turned fashion designer revealed her husband David Beckham totally “guilted” her into it. She said:

“David was like, you know, ‘It’s really good for the kids to see you do this’ … He [mom]-guilted me!”

The ever-cheeky English football star then chimed in:

“Our kids weren’t around to see their mum be a Spice Girl!”

Ha!

So true! He wanted their kiddos Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20 see their momma in all her glory as a pop star! Harper, 14, was a few years too late to see the reunion — but maybe Becks can guilt Posh into one more?? The 30 year anniversary of their movie Spice World is coming up, after all. LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

Oct 10, 2025 15:40pm PDT

