Viral ‘Okay Baby’ TikTok Star Killed In Car Crash! Police Say Parents Did THIS Wrong...

The Ordone family is suffering an unfathomable loss.

It’s with an extremely heavy heart we report that Preston Ordone, known virally on TikTok as the “Okay Baby,” has tragically passed away. Vlogger Katelynn and Jaelan Ordone’s 2-year-old son was known for his wild ways… and adorably saying “okay” to pretty much everything. See (below):

According to a press release from the Louisiana State Police, Preston passed away on April 24 as the result of a terrible car crash with Katelynn and Jaelan:

“The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2011 Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on I-12 when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle veered off the roadway to the right and struck a tree.”

Oh no…

Related: Justin Bieber Mourns The Loss Of His Grandfather Bruce Dale: ‘I Will Miss U’

The police department reports both Katelynn and Jaelan were properly restrained in the vehicle — but that Preston was not! WTF?? They state:

“The driver and front passenger, who were both properly restrained, sustained serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital. Preston, who was seated in the rear, but improperly restrained in a child safety seat, also sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. As part of the ongoing investigation, a routine toxicology sample was collected from the driver for analysis.”

They added:

“Louisiana State Police stress that proper restraint use significantly reduces the risk of serious injury or death in a crash. Louisiana law requires all occupants, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained at all times. The proper use of seat belts and child safety seats can be the difference between life and death. Parents and caregivers who are unsure about their child’s car seat installation are encouraged to visit any Louisiana State Police Troop or contact the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to locate the nearest fitting station. Ensuring correct installation and usage of car seats and booster seats is critical to preventing injuries and saving lives.”

So, so, SO incredibly tragic.

On Sunday, two family members took to Katelynn’s social media accounts to update followers with the devastating news. They started off by explaining Preston’s older sister Paisley was not present in the vehicle at the time of the crash, thankfully. They also explained the crash occurred when the truck veered off the road and struck a tree. They also provided details on Katelynn and Jaelan’s injuries:

“Katelynn and Jaelen are severely injured. Katelynn has multiple broken bones. She had a very bad concussion. She walked for the first time today. Jaelen had to have emergency surgery on one of his legs. He has rods, pins in them. They’re both at different hospitals.”

The pair confirmed Preston’s death… but didn’t address whether or not he was properly secured like police claim he wasn’t.

@kate_ordone This is the hardest post we could possibly make, finding words is still so hard.. We hope that you can help our family in any way possible in this hard time. It still feels so unreal… All your prayers, love and support is needed and appreciated. Thank you. #OkayBabyForever ♬ original sound – Katelynn Ordone

However, the toddler’s grandfather Glen Norris disputed the cops’ claims! He blasted the police department’s report as “harmful and painful.” He told Nola.com on Friday that Katelynn, Jaelan, and Preston were on their way home from a doctor’s appointment when the crash occurred. He claimed to have spoken with a witness who was behind their truck when it crashed and according to them, Preston WAS properly secured in his car seat.

As the police department indicated, the crash is still under investigation.

Our hearts are absolutely broken for the Ordone family. Rest in peace, Preston.

[Images via Katelynn Ordone/TikTok]