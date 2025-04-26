Justin Bieber Mourns The Loss Of His Grandfather Bruce Dale: ‘I Will Miss U’

Justin Bieber is saying goodbye to his grandfather.

On Saturday, the 31-year-old pop star took to Instagram to reveal his maternal grandpa, Bruce Dale, passed away. According to an online obituary from a funeral home in Justin’s hometown of Stratford, Ontario, he “passed away peacefully” on Thursday at 80.

Related: Justin Bieber Breaks Silence On All The ‘Gossip’ & ‘Lies’ Amid Fan Concern

In the emotional post, the singer reportedly shared a photo taken in Ontario days after the then 15-year-old pop star dropped his debut album My World in November 2009. The picture shows his younger self smiling and holding his grandad’s head between his hands. Justin then recalled some fond memories they had together in the caption, writing:

“Papa , I always took all ur money lol. I remember u specifically telling me, gramma gave u an allowance of 20 dollars for the WEEK! I would always convince you to spend on snacks at the hockey game on Friday nights. Reluctantly you always gave it to me. Corn nuts, skittles, gum balls, chuck a puck, slush puppies , Shout out to the jr b referees Beatty, Fagon, Flanagan lmfao For enduring all of my grandpas heckling for all of your horrible referee calls lmfao , my grandpa wasn’t shy in letting them know that they were being pieces of s**ts.”

The Grammy winner expressed he will “miss” Bruce, saying:

“I can’t wait to see u again soon in heaven . Until then I know ur watching down probly still heckling Beatty or Fagon for missing that cross check call in the corner there lmfao. I will miss u. I will ache. And I’ll sit and let myself remember all of the wonderful times we’ve had.”

So, so sad…

You can see the heartbreaking post HERE. Hailey Bieber then re-shared the tribute on Instagram Stories, adding:

“Love you Grandpa Bruce.”

Our hearts go out to Justin, Hailey, and the rest of their family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Bruce.

[Image via Apega/WENN, Pattie Mallette/Instagram, Justin Bieber/YouTube]