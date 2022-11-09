Watch Johnny Depp’s Controversial Appearance In Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show!

Johnny Depp strutted his stuff during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4.

The 59-year-old actor made a 40-second appearance during the singer’s annual fashion show, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video Wednesday. While walking through a dark forest and staring at the camera to the tune of Outkast’s song So Fresh, So Clean, Johnny sported a green monochromatic outfit – made up of an undershirt and the brand’s Sheer X Smoking Jacket and Sleep Pants. He also wore his usual layered necklaces and eyeliner, as well as had his hair pulled back into a ponytail to complete the look. Ch-ch-check out the moment (below):

johnny depp savage x fenty show rihanna pic.twitter.com/npZhc3Z0pJ — media (@jcdppmedia) November 9, 2022

As you know, Johnny has had some pretty big opportunities come his way ever since his successful defamation trial against Amber Heard. But not a lot of people have been too happy about it — especially when TMZ reported that Rihanna and her team personally invited him to join the Savage X Fenty show. The move to include Johnny in the show created a lot of controversy online. Many social media users slammed Rihanna for having Depp be the first man to have a featured part in the event, considering he had been accused of domestic violence by Amber Heard. However, there were also many who loved to see the two collaborate on this project.

What did YOU think of the cameo, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4/Amazon Prime Video]