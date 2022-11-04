Johnny Depp Is No Longer Dating His Attorney!

It looks like Johnny Depp’s relationship with his attorney has fizzled out!

According to People on Friday, the 59-year-old actor is no longer dating Joelle Rich. No other details about the break up were given at this time, specifically a reason for them going their separate ways.

As you may recall, the lawyer had been on Johnny’s legal team when he sued The Sun for calling him a “wife-beater,” which he ended up losing in November 2020. But it turned out their professional relationship soon turned into a romantic one as Page Six confirmed the (now) former couple was an item in September. Despite Johnny and Joelle being together, the London-based attorney was still married – though separated from her husband at the time. Did her divorce possibly get in the way of their romance???

Related: Johnny Reportedly Appearing In Savage X Fenty Show At Rihanna’s Invitation!

It was unknown how long the two had been in a relationship together. However, an insider for Us Weekly claimed they would “discreetly” go to hotels during the early days of their romance, and they formed a “serious” connection with each other:

“Their chemistry is off the charts. It’s serious between them. They are the real deal.”

Meanwhile, another source told People that Johnny and Joelle were not “serious.” Hmm. Nevertheless, it seemed their romance was strong enough that she flew to Fairfax County, Virginia, for the defamation trial between Pirates of the Caribbean alum and Amber Heard (above inset), even though she wasn’t part of his legal team. The Us source said Joelle wanted to “support” her then-boyfriend, adding:

“There was no professional obligation for her being there.”

Guess we won’t be seeing her by his side moving forward as Johnny’s legal battle with Amber continues…

And before anyone starts shipping his powerhouse lawyer Camille Vasquez now that he’s single again, you should know that she has been tied to Edward Owen recently. Plus, she has previously called out how “sexist” all the romance rumors between her and Johnny were. Camille told People in June:

“I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close. But when I say ‘we,’ I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny. It’s also an unethical charge being made. It’s sexist. It’s unfortunate, and it’s disappointing, but at the same time, it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised.”

Reactions to the breakup news? Drop them in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]