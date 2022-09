This. Is. Brilliant.

Wet Let has an excellent name and make excellent music!

Chaise Lounge reminds us of a lo-fi version of Peaches, one of our all-time favorites.

This is a sexual and cheeky garage pop alternative rock punk record that reminds us of something German would produce.

Wet Leg is a British duo and they have a chaise lounge in their dressing room!

Check it out above!

