What A Mess! Blake Lively Is To Blame For All Of THIS: We are back to our regularly scheduled programming! Blake Lively… Related Posts Blake Lively Has Me Afraid For My Children’s Safety! So I Just Pleaded With The Judge In The Justin Baldoni Case... | Perez Hilton Justin Baldoni Hit With New Lawsuit -- He Could Be On The Hook For It Ends With Us Legal Bill! Surprising Face-Off In Court! THIS MONTH! Justin Baldoni And Blake Lively Lawyers To Duke It Out In Person! The Latest: Blake Lively’s Legal Team Is Not Being Cooperative! They Don’t Want To Discuss With Me What I Think They Are Legally Required To! So I’m Going To... | Perez Hilton CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jul 24, 2025 00:29am PDT Share This Categories Blake Lively Legal Matters PerezTV YouTube