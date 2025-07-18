What CEO At Coldplay Concert Said When He Got Caught!

Got A Tip?

Chris Martin

The cheating tech CEO at the Coldplay concert wasn’t too thrilled when Chris Martin exposed his alleged affair!

You most likely saw the video now! It’s gone crazy viral this week! During the band’s show at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Wednesday night, cameras panned to a sweet moment between an embracing couple — or what the crowd thought was a sweet moment! The reality of the situation is much more scandalous! And the only reason they got caught is because of their over-the-top reaction the second they realized they landed on the jumbotron! The two jumped apart and avoided the cameras at all costs, leading Chris to question:

“Oh what… either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.”

He was right on the money! LOLz! Social media users began to dig around when a video of the awkward moment posted to TikTok blew up, and they discovered the couple’s identities! It was none other than Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his HR Chief Kristin Cabot. And guess what? The guy is married! Ugh! He hasn’t responded to the alleged affair bust.

However, we now know how he reacted in the moment! A lip reader revealed to The Mirror that Andy said before crouching to the ground:

“F**king hell, it’s me.”

If only Andy said and did nothing, all of this could’ve been avoided! That being said, it’s a good thing the scandal came to light! His wife deserves to know her husband is an alleged cheater!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via The Howard Stern Show/YouTube]

Jul 18, 2025 15:20pm PDT

