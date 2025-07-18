Got A Tip?

CEO's Company Launches Investigation Into Affair -- And Sets Record Straight About THIS -- After Coldplay Concert! 

CEO's Company Launches Investigation Into Affair -- And Sets Record Straight About THIS -- After Coldplay Concert!

This guy’s screwed… Well, even more than he already was! LOLz!

It’s the video seen around the world. During Wednesday night’s Coldplay concert in Massachusetts, cameras caught a couple embracing as they enjoyed the music. But when they realized they were on the big screen, they panicked in the most over-the-top way, causing even Chris Martin to speculate that they were having an affair! He remarked:

“Oh what… either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.”

A video of the moment was posted to TikTok and quickly went viral — especially as viewers identified the secret couple as Andy Byron, a tech CEO, and his HR Chief Kristin Cabot.

There’s been no official comment from Andy — that one floating around online was debunked — or his wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, but she did hint she may be gearing up for a divorce since she removed her husband’s surname from her Facebook profile before deleting the whole page!

Now, Andy’s company Astronomer has entered the chat. The software development company issued a press release via LinkedIn and other social platforms on Friday, revealing they are launching an investigation into the CEO’s behavior! It read:

“Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability.”

Yeah, that obviously didn’t happen… Because of this, they’re taking action:

“The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.”

Uh-oh. They ALREADY have more details to share?! That doesn’t sound good for Andy or Kristin…

There was one more important thing the company wanted to promptly clear the air on — they insisted there were NO other employees in the clip! The woman seen next to Kristin in the clip was believed to be Senior Director of People, Alyssa Stoddard, but the organization has denied that theory:

“Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event and no other employees were in the video. Andy Byron has not put out any statement, reports saying otherwise are all incorrect.”

No other employees “in the video,” huh? That’s inneresting wording… Were other employees at the venue (and specifically in the same section) — and if so, did they know what was going on with the lovers?? Hmm…

See the full statement (below):

We’ll have to stay tuned to see what their investigation turns up, and who may be out of a job very soon. Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

Jul 18, 2025 14:00pm PDT

