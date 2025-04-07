White Lotus Stars Grieve Their Characters After DEVASTATING Season 3 Finale!

The White Lotus season three has officially come to an end… And with it, the lives of multiple characters.

Warning: major TWL finale spoilers ahead!

With the controversial season’s close on Sunday night, fans are feeling every emotion under the sun. It’s The White Lotus — we KNOW a core cast member was bound to die at the end, but multiple?? That was quite the blow! As a recap, Walton Goggins’ character returns to The White Lotus to be with his girlfriend Chelsea, played by Aimee Lou Wood, after traveling to Bangkok to confront who he believed to be his father’s killer… AKA the hotel owner Jim Hollinger! He feels a great deal of catharsis and is ready to live happily ever after with Chelsea… Until Jim returns to the hotel and tells Rick off, sending him back into an unstable spiral.

While Rick may have spared his life during their first confrontation, he didn’t express the same restraint this time around and took Rick’s holstered gun and shot him to death with it — only to find out that HE was his father… Not his father’s killer!

What a twist!

Rick then gets into a shootout with Jim’s security detail and while he’s busy firing rounds, Chelsea catches a stray right to the heart behind him. He attempts to carry her off for medical attention, but then HE gets shot too… And they both end up dying in a pond.

SO sad! Chelsea was everything! And clearly the emotions spilled out of the set, because Walton took to Instagram on Sunday to commemorate the wild season’s finale — and his unforgettable “journey” with Aimee Lou. He wrote in a lengthy alongside several pictures with the Sex Education star:

“Rick + Chelsea. With the heaviest of hearts… To me, ours was a love story. It was only ever a love story, hindered by unresolved, childhood trauma. We all have them… but can we move past them. In the depths of our despair there is always beauty around us. If we can sit with our pain, just sit with it… not react… not be defined by it…It’s there… the love the world is constantly giving in any given moment is there. Always waiting for us to see it… Trust me I know.”

He continued on to thank creator Mike White, Aimee Lou, Sam Rockwell, and several other cast members for their roles:

“Thank you Mike White for your imagination, your tender heart, for the privilege of giving us the opportunity to tell it. Thank you Aimee Lou for being my partner… a journey I will never forget. Sammy Rock for being the best wing man a fella could ask for. And every stellar fucking actor in this cast…. You’re just incredible to watch. Bernad, John, Ben, Kamine… and this whole crew. I love you. We’ll always have Thailand. And to all of you…thank you for going on this journey with us. WG Those first 5 are photos, some taken on those fateful days, are by our incredible stills photographer @fabio_lovino_ Gifts. Thank you friend.”

He concluded with a quote from Greek tragedian Aeschylus:

“Even in our sleep, pain which cannot forget falls drop by drop upon the heart, until, in our own despair, against our will, comes wisdom through the awful grace of God.”

See (below):

Awww! He also shared a whole hoard of selfies with Aimee Lou on his Story — all set to Fleetwood Mac’s Silver Springs. See (below):

What a tragic end for their characters!

As for Aimee Lou, she re-shared several fan posts on her Story grieving Rick and Chelsea before posting a photo on her feed of a garage door graffiti’d with, “I love you forever R+C” outlined in a heart. She wrote:

“I only went home once whilst filming White Lotus. This is what I saw on the first day back there. R and C forever”

See (below):

Interesting…

Walton and Aimee chose the same song — Silver Springs by Fleetwood Mac — to commemorate their time as Rick and Chelsea. The thing is, they oddly don’t follow each other on social media and neither is tagged in the tribute posts. Did something happen?? The song is also a tribute to a fairytale ending that never was. Hopefully this isn’t a reference to some real life lines being blurred as Walton is married…

Anywhoooo… Elsewhere in the episode, Sam Nivola’s character Lochlan has a near death experience, but ultimately pulls through. And our beloved Belinda, played by Natasha Rothwell, managed to escape with her life — and $5 MILLION after her son helped her close a deal with Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge)’s husband… AKA the guy who had her killed in season 2.

What a rollercoaster! Did YOU tune in, Perezcious readers?? What did you think of this season? Let us know in the comments down below!

