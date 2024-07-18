Shannen Doherty’s Final Public Words About Alyssa Milano May Not Be What You Expect!

Shannen Doherty lost her battle with cancer over the weekend, but before that she wasn’t wasting any of her last days. She was BUSY — among other things — recording multiple episodes of House of Halliwell: A Charmed Rewatch Podcast.

So we’ve still got a few more quotes coming from the always candid Beverly Hills, 90210 star. Often recently that’s meant reigniting old feuds. But this time she was doing the opposite. In one of the last conversations she ever recorded, Shannen actually had some pretty kind words for her onscreen sister and longtime nemesis Alyssa Milano.

It’s no surprise she and her Charmed co-star didn’t get along, so her sitting down for a proper rewatch of the show was BIG. And she surely had a lot to say about Alyssa, right? Well, yes. But maybe not what you’d expect…

During Sunday’s episode of the rewatch podcast, which Shannen joined co-star Brian Krause just last week for, the late 53-year-old had a lot to say about what her frenemy brought to the show. Shannen noted that for the pilot episode, Alyssa’s character Phoebe was originally played by Lori Rom — who brought a much different “flavor” to the role:

“Lori and Alyssa are very, very, very different people. So, Lori’s performance was different than Alyssa’s. Lori was a lot like Holly [Marie Combs] and I in the sense of [being] very grounded in drama. The presentation was much more serious, and it was way darker, which was my style. So, I loved the presentation, and I thought everybody was great.”

She may have personally “loved” Lori’s take on the character, but she admits the show needed Alyssa’s. She revealed:

“When Alyssa came in, it provided a levity that I think the show ended up needing. She came in and she did a great job. And yeah, just brought, like, a slightly different flavor to the show.”

Wow! That’s a HUGE compliment considering Shannen ultimately left the show was because of tension between her and the Commando star. Hell, Shannen even claimed on her own Let’s Be Clear podcast back in November that Alyssa was downright the REASON she got fired!

But that was decades ago — and the kind words now flow both ways. In the wake of Shannen’s death, Alyssa spoke out about their “complicated relationship,” saying:

“It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of. She was a talented actress, beloved by many and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her.”

We’re glad these ladies were able to somewhat put the past behind them before it was too late.

Will YOU be tuning into Shannen’s final House of Halliwell podcast episodes? What do you think of her comments about Alyssa? Let us know in the comments and listen to the full episode (below).

[Images via The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Drew Barrymore Show, & Charmed/YouTube]