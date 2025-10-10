Why Emily Blunt Had A Reporter Sit On Her Knee For A Photo -- It's Actually A Cute Story!

Emily Blunt may be one of Hollywood’s most polished and poised stars, but she just proved once again that she’s also the most down-to-earth A-lister in the game.

How do we know? Because she literally invited a reporter to sit on her lap like it was the most normal thing in the world. And TBH, when you know the backstory behind it, you’ll love her for it.

Okay, so, British TV presenter Siân Welby just dropped this gem of a story on Instagram, and we can’t get enough. See, during a promo interview for The Fall Guy last year, Welby — who was eight months pregnant at the time — was trying to snap a selfie with Emily and Ryan Gosling (jealous!). But bending down? Not exactly an easy task when you’re ready to pop. Cue Blunt being the most nurturing, sweet, and low-key hilarious human ever.

In an IG post published late last week, Welby first recounted how she ended up sitting on Blunt’s knee for a photo-op during The Fall Guy‘s promo run back then:

“Here’s a quick story behind this ridiculous photo and why I am now totally obsessed with Emily Blunt. When I was 8 months pregnant I interviewed her for Fall Guy — and at the end as I went to take a selfie with Emily and Ryan Gosling I struggled to bend down to them. Emily noticed this straight away and said, ‘omg just sit on my knee!’ To which I was like ‘no don’t be silly’ for her then to take my hand and say ‘no, come on, sit here!’ And next thing you know, I’m sat on one of Hollywood’s finest!”

YES, you read that right. Emily. Blunt. Insisted. On. It.

But wait — the story gets even CUTER!!!

Fast forward to a year later (aka now) and Welby was once again interviewing Blunt. This time, it was for her latest film The Smashing Machine, in which she stars opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. You’d think that after all the press, premieres, red carpets, and glam squad chaos, Emily might’ve forgotten that adorable little moment. WRONG. She remembered everything from last year, and she doubled down on the lap-sitting tradition!

Welby added:

“Anyway flash forward a year later to this week and I’m interviewing her for her new movie ‘Smashing machine’ and as we end the interview I ask if I can take a selfie to which Emily immediately laughs and tells me to sit on her knee again!! I couldn’t believe she remembered. It blew my mind. So here I am, with this ridiculous photo sitting on Emily Blunt’s knee and it couldn’t have made me happier! What a legend! The biggest stars are always the most down to earth.”

Love it!

Honestly, can we make “Sitting on Emily Blunt’s Knee” a new Hollywood ritual?! Because this is iconic.

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

BTW, let’s not ignore the fact that The Smashing Machine is smashing expectations. The film received a 15-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival because Blunt and Johnson’s performances in the gritty biopic (based on the life of MMA fighter Mark Kerr) are being hailed as exceptional.

But even with all that critical acclaim, Emily still has time to be sweet and humble. And thus we bow down to Hollywood’s classiest knee in town. LOLz!

