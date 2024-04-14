Ryan Gosling Says Goodbye To Ken In Taylor Swift-Themed Barbie Song On SNL -- With Emily Blunt’s Help!

Ryan Gosling is breaking up with Ken.

On Saturday night, the La La Land star took the Studio 8H stage to host the latest installment of Saturday Night Live — and used it as an opportunity to usher in his new era! In his opening monologue, he made it clear he was there to promote his and Emily Blunt’s upcoming film The Fall Guy — NOT Barbie. He said:

“So don’t worry, I’m not going to make any jokes about Ken because it’s not funny. Ken and I, we had to break up. We went too deep, and it’s over. So I’m not going to talk about it. I actually am going to talk about it a little bit. I have to.”

HA!

He continued:

“You know when you play a character that hard, that long, letting go feels like a breakup. And for processing a breakup, there’s really only one thing that can help: the music of the great Taylor Swift!”

Oh, boy!

The 43-year-old got behind a piano and put on some Ken shades and began singing Barbified lyrics to Taylor’s All Too Well, like, “I was just Ken and now I’m just Ryan.” LOLz! He even put on the famous fur coat he wore in Barbie! But the musical number got cut short when Emily waltzed on stage to remind him what he was REALLY supposed to be promoting:

“We had a whole Fall Guy monologue planned with a bunch of stunts and it was going to be epic. I was going to hit you with things and instead you’re singing about Ken. Again!”

HA!

She told Ryan he has to “move on,” which he agreed on, before breaking back out into song — this time with the help of some Barbies and a Barbieland backdrop! But Emily brought the production to a screeching halt by breaking a beer bottle over his head! She said:

“You are a stuntman and you can take a hit and look how cool that was.”

She told Ryan “Ken is dead,” before he reminded her she, too, starred in another summer 2023 blockbuster: Oppenheimer! The two bickered back and forth about which was the superior movie in a classic Barbenheimer brawl before she admitted to missing her role in the movie as well — in SONG!

The two ultimately bid farewell to their famous characters after a pitch perfect duet! Watch the whole thing (below):

Elsewhere in the show, Ryan had a Barbie reunion with co-star Kate McKinnon, which you can watch (below):

We love them!

Musical guest Chris Stapleton was also in the studio to perform his hit songs White Horse and Mountains Of My Mind. See (below):

Fantastic!

Watch the rest of the show’s highlights (below):

It’s clear what a great time Ryan had! He could barely keep a straight face!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? How did Ryan do? Let us know in the comments down below!

