Emily Blunt & John Krasinski Make Rare Public Outing With Their Daughters!

Family fun! Emily Blunt and John Krasinski made a rare appearance with their kids at the US Open this weekend!

On Sunday, the family watched the men’s singles final match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in New York City — the same match where President Donald Trump was booed! Emily and John were joined by their daughters, Hazel, 11, and Violet, 9, who sat between their parents for the outing.

The family even made it on the big screen — and the girls looked super excited as they waved at the crowd! Check it out:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OffBall (@offball)

So cute! They’re growing up SO much!

This is becoming a bit of a tradition for the family, as they also attended the tennis competition in 2023 and 2024. How cool! We hope they had a good time!

Thoughts?? Share them (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Sep 09, 2025 10:00am PDT

